Gutkha worth Rs 9.18 lakh was seized from a multi-utility vehicle and two motorcycles on Sunday morning in Jalna district in Maharashtra amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, a Crime Branch official said.

The vehicles were parked in a shed in Rajur in the district's Bhokardan tehsil, said Inspector Rajendra Singh Gour.

"We have arrested four people in the case. The state Food and Drug Administration has been intimated to dispose of the contraband," he added.