Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple sent to 14-day judicial custody, charged with sedition

Earlier this month, Ravi Rana had demanded that Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, recite the Hanuman Chalisa at his residence on Hanuman Jayanti

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2022, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 15:13 ist
Mumbai: MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana were escorted out of their house by police on Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

In a new twist, the Rana-couple—Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana—has been booked for charges of sedition even as they have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra in Mumbai.

The MLA-MP couple filed their bail application, which will be heard on April 29. The prosecution has been asked to file its say by 27 April.

While Ravi Rana, the three-time Independent MLA from Badnera is likely to be shifted to the Arthur Road prison, Navneet Kaur Rana, the Independent MP from Amravati, is expected to be moved to the Women’s Jail in Byculla.  

Read | Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked

The Rana couple were represented by senior lawyer Rizwan Merchant, the Mumbai Police was represented by special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat.

The police had on Saturday evening arrested the Ranas for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups", after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree'.

Earlier, Ranas were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police). The police later also added IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) in the FIR registered against Ranas, the official said.

Earlier this month, Ravi Rana had demanded that Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, recite the Hanuman Chalisa at his residence on Hanuman Jayanti, and announced that if the CM did not do so, he would go to 'Matoshree' and recite it.

(With agency inputs)

Maharashtra
India News
Shiv Sena

