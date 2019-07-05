Haren Pandya murder case: SC sets aside acquittal of 12

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Gujarat High Court's judgement that had acquitted 12 accused in the case of murdering then State Home Minister Haren Pandya on March 26, 2003.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran restored the trial court's judgement of June 25, 2007, which awarded life imprisonment to nine persons and handed out sentences ranging from five to seven years to the other three.

The top court also rejected a plea by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation', which sought reinvestigation into the case.

It imposed Rs 50,000 cost on the NGO for making such a plea, after the court had already concluded its hearing and reserved the judgement.

The NGO had cited a witness in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case wherein he stated that Tulsiram Prajapati told him that he killed Pandya at the instance of senior police officer D G Vanzara and other political executives of the state. It also relied upon a book by journalist Rana Ayyub to buttress its arguments.

Justice Mishra pronounced the judgement on separate appeals filed by the CBI and the Gujarat government against the high court's judgement of August 29, 2011.

The role of the individuals accused and sentences would be known as soon as the detailed copy of the judgement would be released on the Supreme Court's website.

The top court had on January 31 reserved its judgement in the matter wherein the high court had freed the accused.

Pandya was a minister of state for home in the then Narendra Modi government in Gujarat. He was shot dead in Ahmedabad near Law Garden area of the city during his morning walk.

The CBI has claimed that following the killing of 'Kar Sevaks' on the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, a riot broke out in the state, resulting in the deaths of a large number of Muslims and loss of their properties. A conspiracy was hatched by Mufti Sufiyan Patangia (absconding) a cleric of Lal Masjid, Ahmedabad,and Rasool Khan Pathan and an alleged ISI operative, presently based in Pakistan, to strike terror amongst Hindus. Subsequently, they made an attempt on the life of VHP leader Jagdish Tiwari, followed by the killing of Pandya.

During the trial, the CBI examined 122 witnesses. On June 25, 2007, the trial Court convicted all the 12 accused persons under the various sections of IPC, Arms Act and special law POTA.

Out of 12, nine accused were awarded life imprisonment while the remaining three were awarded sentences ranging from five to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

All the 12 convicts, however, were acquitted by the high court, which doubted the presence of eyewitnesses on the spot and rejected confession statements as weak evidence.