Have written to President, spoken with PM: CM Gehlot

Have written to President, spoken with PM on Rajasthan political situation: CM Gehlot to Congress MLAs

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 27 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 18:01 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state.

Follow updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here

Gehlot had also written a letter to the prime minister on the matter a few days ago.

“The chief minister told that he has spoken to the prime minister and apprised him of the current political situation in the state,” a Congress leader said after a meeting at a hotel where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government.

Also Read: Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet

Pilot has been stripped of his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

The chief minister addressed MLAs at the meeting after a Prarthna Sabha. The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders also. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Ram Nath Kovind
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 