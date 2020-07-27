Have written to President, spoken with PM on Rajasthan political situation: CM Gehlot to Congress MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state.

Follow updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here

Gehlot had also written a letter to the prime minister on the matter a few days ago.

“The chief minister told that he has spoken to the prime minister and apprised him of the current political situation in the state,” a Congress leader said after a meeting at a hotel where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government.

Also Read: Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet

Pilot has been stripped of his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

The chief minister addressed MLAs at the meeting after a Prarthna Sabha. The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders also.