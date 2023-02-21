I fell on steps, I was pushed: Sonu Nigam after getting manhandled at concert

I fell on steps: Sonu Nigam after getting manhandled

Right after the incident, Sonu addressed it and spoke to the media present outside

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 21 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 12:26 ist
Singer Sonu Nigam. Credit: IANS Photo

Singer Sonu Nigam has reacted after getting manhandled amid his performance in the Chembur area here in Mumbai. He said he fell on the steps after getting pushed.

Sonu was performing when a man, reportedly identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, attacked him and his team over a selfie. Amid the fight, the assaulter pushed Sonu's close friend, Rabbani, off the stage.

A video on social media is doing the rounds, which shows the assaulter walking behind Sonu where he pushed the singer's security and his close friend, Rabbani Khan, off the stage.

Right after the incident, Sonu addressed it and spoke to the media present outside.

"I fell on the steps after I was pushed. Rabbani came to save me and was pushed from behind. He could have died. I filed a complaint because people must ponder over it when they force someone for a selfie."

Sonu Nigam
Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News

