IIT Bombay refutes claims of caste discrimination in student's suicide case

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay on Tuesday refuted the claims of caste discrimination made by a prominent students’ body following the death of a student who has ended his life at the hostel complex at Powai in Mumbai.

The student, Darshan Solanki (18) was reported to have jumped from the seventh floor - after security guards found him in a pool of blood. Darshan hailed from Ahmedabad and was a first-year student of the B.Tech (Chemical) course.

However, the students’ body - Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) of IIT-Bombay - in a statement posted on Twitter claimed it to be a case of “caste discrimination” and “institutional murder”.

“It is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. Based on initial inputs from friends, there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination. We request that such unfounded allegations not be spread. Please wait for the completion of the ongoing police investigation, as well as an internal investigation by IIT which will be done in a time bound manner,” the IIT-Bombay said in a press statement on Tuesday.

According to the premier institute, it takes utmost precautions to make the campus as inclusive as possible. “IIT Bombay has zero tolerance for any discrimination by faculty. Caste identity is never disclosed to any one (whether students or faculty) once the admission is done. We sensitize students to not seek proxy information such as ranks in entrance exams. We give strong warnings against discrimination right from the time students enter IIT. While no steps can be 100% effective, discrimination by students, if at all it occurs, is an exception,” the statement reads.

It pointed out that IIT Bombay has an SC/ST student cell where students can reach in case of any issues including discrimination.

“There have been very few complaints to the cell, whether against faculty or other students, over the past many years, and only one case was found to have substance and strict action has been taken. IIT Bombay has taken multiple steps over the years to support and protect the mental health of our students. We have an active mentor programme, which reaches out to all new students. Right from the orientation programme onwards, we encourage students to seek support from student counsellors at our student wellness centre, or from our hospital, whenever they need it,” it said.