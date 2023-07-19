IMD sounds orange alert for Konkan coast

The Mumbai metropolitan region and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad received heavy rainfall overnight.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 19 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 12:07 ist
A person rides a scooter through a waterlogged road during monsoon rain showers in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) continued to receive heavy rainfall resulting in waterlogging in some places even as an orange alert was sounded for the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra. 

The IMD in a weather forecast said - “ #Konkan & #Goa and #MadhyaMaharashtra likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 20th to 22nd July.” 

Also Read — What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

The Mumbai metropolitan region comprising twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad received heavy rainfall overnight and during the last 48 hours. 

The IMD-Pune station warned of heavy rainfall in the Konkan region.

“19/7, latest obs at 8.10 am .Possibilities of mod to intense spells over parts of Konkan; Raigad, Sindhudurg and North Vidarbha during next 2-3 hrs  Parts of west Marathwada near ghat areas, parts of North Madhya Maharashtra too. Watch for IMD updates Mumbai, Thane light to moderate rains,” tweeted KS Hosalikar, Head, IMD-Pune. 

According to reports reaching here, waterlogging was reported in parts of Uran in Raigad district. 

The Vasai-Virar township of Palghar district has also been receiving heavy downpour.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that it is prepared to deal with the situation. 

