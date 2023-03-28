India, Africa can collab against terrorism: Army chief

India and Africa's face collective experience can help deal with emerging security threats: Army chief Pande

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Mar 28 2023, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 12:24 ist
Chief of Indian Army Staff General Manoj Pande (L) speaks with a delegate during the India-Africa Army Chief’s conclave in Pune. Credit: AFP Photo

India and Africa face common threats like terrorism and violent extremism and the collective experience can help to prepare better to deal with emerging security challenges, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Tuesday. 

Speaking at the conclave of Army chiefs in which 31 delegates from African nations participated, including 10 Army chiefs, General Pande said 25 partner nations are participating in the current edition of the AFINDEX military exercise which concludes on Wednesday. 

Read | In first trial under New York terrorism law, ISIS 'matchmaker' gets 18-year sentence

"Our collective experience can help us to better prepare for the emerging security threats," the Army chief said.

He said many African armies have experience operating in difficult and challenging environments and can offer valuable insights into their tactics, techniques and procedures.

"We face common threats of terrorism and violent extremism that have the potential to adversely affect our development goals," General Pande said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Africa
Manoj Pande
Indian Army

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 