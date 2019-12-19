India breaks China’s longest non-stop karaoke record

India has broken China's record of the longest non-stop karaoke singing marathon and set a new benchmark of 1,000 hours.

This too is going to increase further as the group of Indian singers will continue till Sunday.

China had a record of constant Karaoke singing marathon for 792 hours and two minutes.It was broken by India’s Virag Madhumalati and his singing troupe at 1.20 pm on Wednesday at Little World Mall, Kharghar in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

Now India will enter into the Guinness World Records book for a new record of 1,000 hours longest non-stop karaoke singing marathon.

The singing marathon held from 15, November to 18 December, for promotion and propagation of social projects including national integration, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao”, “Stop Global Warming”, “Campus with Helmet”, “Save Water - Save Trees” and “Organ Donation”, for the betterment of mankind.

The grand finale will be held on December 22, 2019 in the presence of a team from the Guinness World Records book. Over 800 singers from Delhi, Kerala, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and other states have sung over 9,000 songs till now in this marathon which has been proving a musical feast for music lovers, according to a press statement.

Four cameras have been installed at the venue and observers have been deployed to record movement at every second.

Many Bollywood singers, actors, political heavyweights and prominent personalities from different fields have been paying visits to witness this musical history.

Thanks to this novel attempt, India would enter the Guinness World Records book for constant karaoke singing.