India must know the truth about threats to SII CEO Adar Poonawalla: Maharashtra minister

MoS for Home Shambhuraj Desai said Poonawalla must send a written complaint, so that the government can take action accordingly

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 15:04 ist
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla’s claims of receiving threats seem to be becoming an important issue in Maharashtra.

The SII facilities are located in Pune in Maharashtra.

Minister of State for Home and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said Poonawalla must send a written complaint, so that the government can take action accordingly.

“The country and every citizen would like to know the truth behind the interview given by Poonawalla in London. He says that if he speaks the truth, he will be killed. Let the country know the truth,” said state’s Housing Minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad.

Meanwhile, state Congress President Nana Patole said Poonawalla should not worry about threats. “He should concentrate on vaccine production, we will take care of security…he already has been provided Y+ category security,” he said.

Coronavirus
Serum Institute of India
Adar Poonawalla
COVID-19

