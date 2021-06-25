Indian Rock Python burnt alive, culprit arrested

Indian Rock Python burnt alive, culprit arrested

The incident was reported from Nate Padwanewadi in Rajapur in Ratnagiri district of coastal Konkan belt

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2021, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 10:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A heart-wrenching video of an Indian Rock Python being burnt alive has gone viral on social media platforms even as the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) registered an offence.

The incident was reported from Nate Padwanewadi in Rajapur in Ratnagiri district of coastal Konkan belt.

A family of three, agitated by the fact that the Indian Rock Python, had attacked a hen in their farm, took the extreme step on Sunday.

They also made a video that went viral on social media.

Eminent herpetologist Dr Varad Giri, a senior scientist with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), expressed shock over the incident.

“An Indian Rock Python was killed and burned alive by a villager in Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra. Images and a video of this heinous act were uploaded on social media. Prateik More, who is actively doing nature conservation in that area, brought this to our notice,” said Dr Giri.

The MFD has taken immediate action and the culprit has been arrested.

“Strong action should be taken against this person as the species is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act. Such cases need to be taken seriously, otherwise people will kill wildlife like this. Alert citizens and active forest department officials can bring a strong positive change in curtailing crime against the wildlife,” he said.

“But why such a cruel attitude towards snakes? Do we humans really deserve this wonderful planet?” he lamented.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

For Roger Federer, all roads lead to Wimbledon

For Roger Federer, all roads lead to Wimbledon

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

 