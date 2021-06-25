Indian Rock Python burnt alive, culprit arrested

A heart-wrenching video of an Indian Rock Python being burnt alive has gone viral on social media platforms even as the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) registered an offence.

The incident was reported from Nate Padwanewadi in Rajapur in Ratnagiri district of coastal Konkan belt.

A family of three, agitated by the fact that the Indian Rock Python, had attacked a hen in their farm, took the extreme step on Sunday.

They also made a video that went viral on social media.

Eminent herpetologist Dr Varad Giri, a senior scientist with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), expressed shock over the incident.

“An Indian Rock Python was killed and burned alive by a villager in Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra. Images and a video of this heinous act were uploaded on social media. Prateik More, who is actively doing nature conservation in that area, brought this to our notice,” said Dr Giri.

The MFD has taken immediate action and the culprit has been arrested.

“Strong action should be taken against this person as the species is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act. Such cases need to be taken seriously, otherwise people will kill wildlife like this. Alert citizens and active forest department officials can bring a strong positive change in curtailing crime against the wildlife,” he said.

“But why such a cruel attitude towards snakes? Do we humans really deserve this wonderful planet?” he lamented.