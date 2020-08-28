Kalyan, Navi Mumbai have over 3k active Covid-19 cases

Kalyan, Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 28 2020, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 14:34 ist
A medic collects a sample from a man for Covid-19 test from a swab collection booth under Kharghar flyover, in Navi Mumbai. Credits: PTI

The civic limits of Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active cases of coronavirus, while Thane city is nearing 2,000 active cases, district authorities said on Friday.

According to an official report, with an addition of 1,172 new cases on Thursday, the Covid-19 tally in Thane district has now reached 1,18,911.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Moreover, 37 latest casualties in the district, including 10 from Kalyan alone, have raised the toll to 3,423, the report stated.

Most Covid-19 cases have been reported from Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas that have so far recorded 27,684, 25,076 and 24,585 cases respectively, an official said.

The recovery rate in the district stood at 86.75 per cent, while the mortality was at 2.88 per cent, he said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 21

The district now has 12,332 active cases, he added.

Major cities in the district, including Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, have recorded a mortality rate of more than 2 per cent, with the exception of Badlapur where the death rate stood at 1.75 per cent, the official said.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has reported 23,323 Covid-19 cases and 471 deaths so far, an official said.

While the district has recorded a recovery rate of 83.56 per cent, the mortality rate here stood at 2.02 per cent, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Maharashtra
Navi Mumbai
Coronavirus
Palghar

What's Brewing

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

 