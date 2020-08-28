Kalyan, Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active Covid-19 cases

The civic limits of Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active cases of coronavirus, while Thane city is nearing 2,000 active cases, district authorities said on Friday.

According to an official report, with an addition of 1,172 new cases on Thursday, the Covid-19 tally in Thane district has now reached 1,18,911.

Moreover, 37 latest casualties in the district, including 10 from Kalyan alone, have raised the toll to 3,423, the report stated.

Most Covid-19 cases have been reported from Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas that have so far recorded 27,684, 25,076 and 24,585 cases respectively, an official said.

The recovery rate in the district stood at 86.75 per cent, while the mortality was at 2.88 per cent, he said.

The district now has 12,332 active cases, he added.

Major cities in the district, including Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, have recorded a mortality rate of more than 2 per cent, with the exception of Badlapur where the death rate stood at 1.75 per cent, the official said.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has reported 23,323 Covid-19 cases and 471 deaths so far, an official said.

While the district has recorded a recovery rate of 83.56 per cent, the mortality rate here stood at 2.02 per cent, he said.