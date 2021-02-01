Kids accidentally given sanitiser instead of polio drops in Yavatmal

In a shocking incident, a dozen kids were accidentally given sanitiser instead of polio vaccine drops in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The kids were taken ill after administering the dose on Sunday and admitted to the Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital and they are okay, according to reports reaching here.

All the kids are below five years of age and four among them are girls.

A doctor, health worker and Asha worker of the Bhambora primary health centre have come under the scanner for negligence.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad’s chief executive officer Shrikrishna Panchal is personally supervising the probe.

Yavatmal collector MD Singh and superintendent of police Dilip Bhujbal have briefed the government of the developments and the action that is being taken.

The incident came a day after the Polio National Immunization Day, with President Ram Nath Kovind launching the drive on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.