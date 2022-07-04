Konkan districts see massive rainfall

Konkan districts see massive rainfall

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the next few days in Mumbai, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad besides Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 23:10 ist
Vehicles ply on a road amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rainfall lashed the coastal Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg resulting in inundation in several places affecting the road and rail traffic. 

The weatherman has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next few days in Mumbai, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad besides Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Disaster Management Unit is monitoring the situation.

“Couple of days ago, we had a derailed meeting of government officials, army, navy, air force and NDRF and discussed how to respond to the situation,” he told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan complex.

According to reports reaching here, the Jagbudi river is flowing with full force.

In Chiplun town, there was water logging at several places.

The Mumbai-Goa highway traffic is moving slowly because of a landslide at the Parshuram Ghat. 

The railway traffic on the Konkan Railway was slow because of inundation of tracks near Vaibhavwadi station. 

Since evening, parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region have been receiving heavy downpour. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rain
Konkan
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

 