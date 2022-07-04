Konkan districts see massive rainfall

Heavy rainfall lashed the coastal Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg resulting in inundation in several places affecting the road and rail traffic.

The weatherman has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next few days in Mumbai, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad besides Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Disaster Management Unit is monitoring the situation.

“Couple of days ago, we had a derailed meeting of government officials, army, navy, air force and NDRF and discussed how to respond to the situation,” he told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan complex.

According to reports reaching here, the Jagbudi river is flowing with full force.

In Chiplun town, there was water logging at several places.

The Mumbai-Goa highway traffic is moving slowly because of a landslide at the Parshuram Ghat.

The railway traffic on the Konkan Railway was slow because of inundation of tracks near Vaibhavwadi station.

Since evening, parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region have been receiving heavy downpour.