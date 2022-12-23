Leopard caught in trap, dies at Goa wildlife sanctuary; govt orders probe

The Goa Forest Department on Friday ordered an enquiry into the death of a male leopard, who was trapped in a man-made snare in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in north Goa.

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said that "strict action" would be taken against the culprits responsible for the fully grown predator's death.

The leopard was found dead in the snare by local residents of Kopordem village in Sattari sub district, which is located on the fringes of the wildlife sanctuary.

“Strict action should be taken on such incidents. The practices of killing wild animals by setting traps should be stopped. Such practices can also put people in trouble, hence they should be stopped,” Rane said, while adding that he had directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to inquire into the incident.

“Even killing wild boars by using firearms should be stopped. We (still) hear about such cases... People should follow the law. They should not do illegal things. I don’t want people to fall in trouble if cases are filed against them under forest acts,” Rane also said.

Forest department officials said that snares like the one in which the leopard was found dead, were rigged by local residents in order to catch wild boars, either for their meat or to prevent them from wandering into fields and horticulture farms, often causing damage to the produce.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that a predatory cat has died in the wildlife reserve. A female tiger had died after being caught in a snare meant for wild boars in 2009. Four tigers also died due to poisoning at the wildlife sanctuary in 2020.