Life imprisonment to man who set lecturer ablaze in Maharashtra

Two years after a 25-year-old girl was set ablaze brutally by a jilted lover in the Hinganghat town of Wardha, a district court on Thursday sent the accused to life imprisonment till death. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahul Bhagwa found the accused, Vicky Nagrale, guilty, and granted him life imprisonment.

The 25-year old victim, Ankita Pissude, worked as a part-time lecturer with Matoshri Ashatai Kunawar College.

The accused, Vikesh alias Vicky Nagrale, a 27-year-old youth, poured petrol on the woman’s face and set her on fire, on February 3, 2020.

The girl sustained over 40 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Nagpur, but she passed away on February 10 after battling for life for nearly a week.

The issue had snowballed into a major political issue with the government being questioned on women’s safety.

Notably, within a month’s time of the incident, the Wardha police had filed the chargesheet running in 426 pages which included statements of 29 witnesses. A total of 64 hearings were held.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: