Limit height of Ganesh idols: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

As preparations commence for a rather low-key Ganeshutsav in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked festival organisers to restrict the height of idols of Lord Ganesh and keep festivities to a minimum, bearing in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

Exactly two months away, the 11-day festival commences on 22 August on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on 1 September on Anant Chaturdashi.

On Saturday evening, Thackeray held a video-conference with the Ganesh mandals of Mumbai.

"Let us celebrate Ganeshutsav keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak," he said. Thackeray asserted that some limitations need to be in place.

"Mandals should keep the height of the idols small. Festival tents should also be small. Planning for physical distancing norms needs to be there and just like health and hygiene facilities," said Thackeray.

A couple of months ago, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the apex body of Mumbai's mandals, has asked to keep the festivities simple.

"The height of the idol, the nature of the festival, the traditional immersion route as well as the Ganesh immersion system were also discussed on this occasion," said Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary, who too participated in the meeting.

Height of idols is a touchy issue - as several mandals have idols of Lord Ganesha between 18 to 22 feet. This time the government wants to limit it to 5 feet, however, the final call on the height issue is yet to be taken.

Ganeshutsav office bearers promised that they would cooperate with the government's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.