Locals move Bombay HC against permission to bury COVID-19 victims

  Apr 15 2020
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 00:59 ist
 Residents of suburban Bandra have approached the Bombay High Court opposing the civic body's decision to allow burial of coronavirus victims in the local cemetery.

The petitioner expressed fear that burial of COVID-19 patients at Bandra Kabristan can lead to community spread of the virus.

The petition, filed by Pradeep Gandhy and others through advocate D P Singh, is likely to be taken up on Wednesday.

The petition said that on April 13 a body was brought to the burial ground but after the locals protested, it was taken elsewhere.

On March 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a circular saying that those who die of coronavirus must be cremated and not buried, irrespective of the religion.

Following an uproar, the BMC withdrew the circular. Revised norms said that burial will be allowed but the burial ground should be large enough so as to avoid community spread.

