'Lynching' not Indian term: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said lynching is a “western construct” and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.

Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, he said the word ‘lynching’ does not originate from Indian ethos but comes from a separate religious text, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians.

Bhagwat said that branding incidents of attacks as “lynching” is being done with a purpose to defame India.

He added that the Sangh has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident.

“Swayamsevaks are working in this direction so that such incidents do not take place. But by branding such incidents with words like ‘lynching’, denoting the traditions which were alien to Bharat and belong elsewhere, efforts are under way to defame our country and the entire Hindu society and create fear among the so-called minority communities,” said Bhagwat.

“We have to understand that such a conspiracy is also being hatched. Everyone should keep away from talking in provocative language or indulging in provocative acts,” he said.

“Nowadays, there have been reports that members of a community in our society have been attacked by another community, making them victims of social violence. Such incidents have not been one-sided,” the RSS chief said.

“There are reports of incidents happening from both sides and allegations and counter-allegations.

“It has also come to light that some incidents have been fabricated while some others have been published in a distorted manner,” the RSS chief said without naming anyone community or religion.

However, he said that it must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in society.

(With inputs from PTI)