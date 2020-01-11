Maha: 8 dead, 5 hurt in explosion at chemical factory

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 11 2020, 20:26pm ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2020, 20:55pm ist
At least eight persons were found dead, and four to six persons were injured in a massive blast in a chemical factory at Boisar in Palghar district, nearly 100 km away from downtown Mumbai, on Saturday evening. 

Top Palghar district administration, police and fire brigade officials have rushed to the spot, reports reaching here said. 

Fire brigade teams from Boisar MIDC industrial area and Tarapur Atomic Power Station are involved in the fire dousing operations. 

More details are awaited.

 

