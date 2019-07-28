Maha govt takes major health initiative after floods

With let up in the intensity of rain, the flood situation in the Mumbai-Konkan region eased and the Maharashtra government has launched a major initiative to combat the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, cases of malaria, dengue and leptospirosis have been reported over the past week.

On Sunday, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Eknath Shinde asked the health squads to scan Mumbai and Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

"Many places have received heavy rainfall. Flood-like situation and waterlogging were reported. Keeping in view of the possibility of spreading rain-related diseases, the health department should hold health camps to prevent diseases like swine flu, dengue, leptospirosis. Fumigation must be carried out," Shinde said.

Medical officers must keep ready squads to visit flood-hit areas within 24 hours, he instructed.

In addition to the treatment protocols, the health department has also been instructed to use bleaching powder, chlorine tablets, and chlorine fluids to supply sterile water to the villagers.

"Citizens who have been displaced due to waterlogging in urban and rural areas should be treated regularly by medical teams at various places like schools, temples and other places," he said.

Spraying of disinfectants should also be done in areas wherever necessary.

"A survey should be conducted on household-level to find out waterborne illnesses and fever patients with the help of health workers," the health minister instructed.

On Saturday, there was heavy flooding in areas of Thane and Raigad. More than 2,000 people were rescued including those from the Mahalaxmi Express.