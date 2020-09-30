Maharashtra adds 18,317 new Covid-19 cases, 19,163 recover; 481 deaths

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 13,84,446 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 18,317 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With 481 deaths, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 36,662, it said.

hile 237 ofW the 481 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours, 115 patients had succumbed a week back. Another 129 deaths had occurred earlier, the department said.

A total of 19,163 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 10,88,322.

The state now has 2,59,033 active cases, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 2,654 new infections, taking its total cases to 2,05,268, while the fatality count rose by 46 to 8,929, it said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,743 new cases, raising the total count to 4,81,103. A total of 15,851 people have died so far in the region, a health official said.

Pune city added 1,370 fresh cases, raising its tally to 1,55,714, while 28 deaths took toll to 3,528.

The total count of cases in Pune division now stands at 3,66,092 and fatalities at 7,893, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,83,736 and death toll at 3,678, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 93,875 cases and 2,878 deaths so far, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 52,303 and death count at 1,327.

Latur division has reported 56,228 cases until now and 1,524 fatalities.

Akola division has 41,631 cases while 936 people have succumbed to the infection.

Nagpur division has 1,07,891 infections and 2,436 fatalities, the official informed.

The state has so far conducted 67,85,205 tests.

A total of 21,61,448 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 29,178 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

