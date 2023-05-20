Maharashtra: Big cat kills 55-year-old woman in Chandrapur district

Maharashtra: Big cat kills 55-year-old woman

According to Range Forest Officer P G Virutkar, victim Pramela Rohankar, a resident of Wagholi Buti in Saoli tehsil, had gone to a farm when she was killed by a feline

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • May 20 2023, 20:17 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 20:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a big cat in the Saoli forest range of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Saturday, the eighth such fatality in the area this year, a forest official said.

Testing of the wild animal’s saliva on the woman’s body will confirm if it was a tiger or leopard, he said.

According to Range Forest Officer P G Virutkar, victim Pramela Rohankar, a resident of Wagholi Buti in Saoli tehsil, had gone to a farm when she was killed by a feline.

Also Read | Tiger cub found dead with injuries in MP's Bandhavgarh park

Though pug marks were found at the spot, the nature of the injuries on the woman’s body suggested that she was attacked by a big cat, he said. The actual predator – tiger or leopard – will be ascertained after an autopsy and a lab test, said officials.

The woman’s family was given an initial compensation of Rs 25,000 to conduct her final rites. The actual relief – Rs 20 lakh – will be released after completion of necessary formalities, said Virutkar. This is the eighth death due to a big cat in the Saoli forest range of the district since January, he added.

