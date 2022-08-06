Maharashtra BJP leader calls for Bhandara rape case to be tried in special court in a timebound manner

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Saturday demanded that the case of rape of a 35-year-old woman by three men in Bhandara be tried in a special court in a timebound manner and the accused be given strict punishment.
The woman was on her way to her brother's home in Kamargaon village in Goregaon tehsil on July 30 when one accused befriended her, raped her, and abandoned her. On August 1, she was again raped by two others in Kanhalmoh area and passersby found her in an unconscious state the next day and alerted police.
BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who met the victim at a government hospital in Nagpur, said the case must be tried in a special court in a timebound manner.
Wagha told reporters she had spoken to the Bhandara collector and superintendent of police in connection with the case and wanted the administration to provide funds quickly under the Manodhairya scheme that gives immediate financial aid to rape victims.
