Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister, has been travelling extensively.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.

Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

He is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar and had been travelling in the poll-bound state. This week, he travelled in the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra for three days.

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” Fadnavis.

He also advised people who had come in contact with him to get Covid-19 tests done.