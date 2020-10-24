BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Fadnavis urged those who have come in contact with him to get a test done

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 24 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 16:14 ist
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister, has been travelling extensively.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

He is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar and had been travelling in the poll-bound state. This week, he travelled in the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra for three days.

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” Fadnavis.

He also advised people who had come in contact with him to get Covid-19 tests done.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Devendra Fadnavis
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

 