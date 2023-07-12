Maharashtra Cabinet expansion nears consensus

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion resolution nears consensus

With the inclusion of NCP, Shinde now has two Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 12 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 22:50 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Nearly 10 days after the NCP joined the Eknath Shinde-led one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, the issue involving  the Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation seems to be nearing a consensus.

Even as there are reports that Pawar and NCP Working President Praful Patel would meet the BJP’s high-command, state NCP President Sunil Tatkare hinted that the issue has been resolved. “By Thursday evening, portfolios would be allocated,” he said.

Also Read | Back-to-back meetings between Shinde, Ajit and Fadnavis in Mumbai for portfolios allocation
 

The NCP joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance on 2 June with the swearing in of 9 ministers taking the tally of ministers to 29 - leaving scope of 14 more ministers in the government. 

The issue has become more complex because of the allocation of portfolios among the three allies.  

Earlier in the day, Shinde and his two deputies met in Mumbai to give final touches to the ministry. 

The NCP is keen on some of the important portfolios  like Finance, Energy, Rural Development,  Agriculture - given the fact that it has several ministers who have decades of ministerial experience.

India News

