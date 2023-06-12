Maharashtra CM Shinde holds meeting with Shiv Sena functionaries from 15 states in Srinagar

CM Shinde meets Shiv Sena functionaries in Srinagar

Shinde asked them to work towards expanding the Shiv Sena's base with help of ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 12 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 09:39 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, has held a meeting with the functionaries of his party from 15 states in Srinagar in Kashmir.

During the meeting held on Sunday, Shinde asked them to work towards expanding the Shiv Sena's base with help of ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A statement from Shinde's office said his party's office-bearers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand among others attended the meeting in Srinagar.

Also Read | Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Maha CM on communal violence

The Shinde-led Maharashtra government will complete a year in office later this month.

Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Also Read | MVA lashes out at govt for 'lathicharge' on pilgrims

Shinde and the rebel legislators then joined hands with the BJP and formed government with Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.

The Election Commission had allotted the 'Shiv Sena' party name and the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde-led faction.

