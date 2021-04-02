Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of healthcare infrastructure shortage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state may face a shortage of healthcare infrastructure shortage soon if the present "alarming situation" on coronavirus cases continued.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray also said stricter curbs will be imposed in one or two days to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Read | Decision on complete lockdown in Maharashtra in 2 days: CM Uddhav Thackeray

"Till now, we have administered 65 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses, including three lakh vaccine doses yesterday," he said.

Some people are getting infected even after vaccination because they stop wearing masks," Thackeray said.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current situation prevails," he said. People have become complacent, he added.