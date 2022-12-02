Maharashtra Governor Koshyari shown black flags over Shivaji remark; several held in Pune

Several members of the Swarajya organisation were detained by the Pune police on Friday for showing black flags to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was in the city.

The black flags were shown to the governor in protest against his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji a few days ago, ANI reported.

The controversy stems from a comment Koshyari had made at a function.

"Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon - Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere as there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are B R Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," the governor had said.