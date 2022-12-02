Maharashtra Guv shown black flags; several held in Pune

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari shown black flags over Shivaji remark; several held in Pune

The black flags were shown to the governor in protest against his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji a few days ago

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 13:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Several members of the Swarajya organisation were detained by the Pune police on Friday for showing black flags to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was in the city.

The black flags were shown to the governor in protest against his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji a few days ago, ANI reported.

The controversy stems from a comment Koshyari had made at a function.

"Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon - Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere as there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are B R Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," the governor had said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Pune
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Chhatrapati Shivaji
India News

What's Brewing

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

 