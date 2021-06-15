Maharashtra govt pushes for mega township near Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has given a major push to the Navi Mumbai Airport Notified Influenced Area (NAINA), a massive township that is coming up around the upcoming airport near Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), greenfield international airport is coming up at Ulwe Kopar-Panvel in the Raigad district.

The NAINA project is to be developed over 371 sq km land – covering 175 villages – surrounding the new airport.

Among the 11 town planning schemes proposed under this project, plan 1-3 are being implemented at various levels while CIDCO has appealed to the landowners under plan no. 4-11 to submit their consent letters at the earliest for prioritising the development.

“CIDCO aims for fast and transparent development of NAINA town development plans. This project will prove to be unique in the town development sector, along with the participation and cooperation of landowners,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO.

“CIDCO will be developing this environment-friendly, modern and well planned equipped with residential, commercial, educational facilities. CIDCO will act as a facilitator for this project,” said Dr Mukherjee.

The main feature of town development plans under the NAINA project is that it will be developed on a participatory basis rather than land acquisition. The landowners under this scheme will contribute equal lands.

Landowners coming under a town planning scheme will get a 40 per cent developed plot from their original land and the carpet area will be the same as the original land. Thus, landowners will gain a complete return on their lands.

CIDCO will develop roads, playgrounds, schools, gardens, growth centres and facilities over the remaining 60 per cent of land. Landowners will surely get 40 per cent of their land, even if the land is affected by any reservation.