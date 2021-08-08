Mumbai local trains to open for fully vaccinated people

Maharashtra govt to open Mumbai local trains for fully vaccinated citizens from August 15

Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 08 2021, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 21:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15.

Speaking in a live webcast, he said that those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass and they can collect the same from their respective local ward offices.

"As of now 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated," Thackeray said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline. Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains, which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors and government services.

The chief minister also said that his government was considering to grant relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants and places of religious worship and a decision would be taken after a meeting of the task force on Monday. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
local train
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 