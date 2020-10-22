Maharashtra govt withdraws general consent for CBI

In a controversial move, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday withdrew the general consent extended by Maharashtra to the CBI to probe cases in the state. The decision is bound to invite the wrath of the BJP and the Centre.

This means the CBI will need the state’s permission to enter its jurisdiction to carry out any investigation. The notification applies to cases in future and does not interfere with the ongoing cases of the apex investigation agency.

The Home Department's Under Secretary Kailas Gaikwad has issued the order under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The order withdraws the general consent given by the state to the CBI in February 1989. Now the CBI will need the government's nod before initiating investigations on every case.

The developments came a day after the CBI lodged an FIR in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case following a recommendation by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a complaint was registered by an advertising agency at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station.