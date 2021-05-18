Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs discuss impact of cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs discuss impact of Tauktae

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 18 2021, 23:25 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 23:25 ist
Landfall of the cyclone ended around midnight. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on Tuesday discussed the impact of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier.

On its way to Gujarat, the cyclone brought heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in Mumbai and other coastal districts of Maharashtra, resulting in the death of seven persons and damage to property.

"This morning CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to Gujarat CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji. They discussed the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on Maharashtra and Gujarat," the CMO here tweeted.

The landfall process of the eye of the cyclone, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight.

