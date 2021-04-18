Maharashtra Home Minister warns of action against Covid-19 curbs violation

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday warned of action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The tough new measures, which exclude essential services, came into force on Wednesday night and will remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will remain in force during the period.

"In order to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections, curfew order and restrictions should be effectively followed. Action will be taken against those who violate orders," Walse Patil tweeted.

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational during the period, according to a government notification issued earlier.

The local transport, including Mumbai's suburban trains, will function only for personnel involved in essential services, it said.

There will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1, the notification said.

The number of participants at marriage and funeral has been capped at 25 and 20, respectively.

Barber shops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the period, as per the notification.

In a bid to limit the vehicular movement, the Mumbai Police have directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour-coded stickers.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 67,123 fresh cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day increase so far, taking the tally to 37,70,707. Besides, 419 deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the state, which pushed the death toll to 59,970, as per the state health department.