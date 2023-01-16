Crypto account hacked, man cheated off Rs 12 lakh

Maharashtra: Man loses amount worth Rs 12 lakh as cryptocurrency account hacked

The incident took place on November 1 last year but the man complained to police last week, police said

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 16 2023, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 13:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An unidentified person allegedly hacked the cryptocurrency account of a 37-year-old man while he was in Maharashtra's Thane city for some work and siphoned off $15,097, worth about Rs 12 lakh, police said on Monday.

The incident took on November 1, 2022, but the man complained to police last week, an official from Srinagar police station said. Based on the complaint, the Srinagar police here registered a case on Saturday against unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The victim, a resident of Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai, had come to Thane for some work on November 1 when someone allegedly hacked his crypto account online and siphoned off the amount, which was found to have been directly transferred into the bank account of a company, the official said.

The victim did not give any reason for registering the complaint after two months, the police said, adding they were conducting a probe into the case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cryptocurrencies
India News
Mumbai
Thane
hacking
Police

What's Brewing

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

 