Outcry over Maharashtra minister's crass remark on Sule

Maharashtra minister's crass comment on Supriya Sule sparks controversy

NCP workers led by MLA Vidya Chavan also gheraoed Sattar’s official bungalow

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 07 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 18:14 ist
NCP members protested against Sattar's comment. Credit: NCP

An offensive comment used by rebel Shiv Sena leader and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar on NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra. 

While attacking the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for its ongoing shrill 'Khokha' (slang for Rs 1 crore), Sattar seemingly lost control over his speech and used certain disrespectful words against Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar.

Sattar's utterances enraged NCP activists and scores of them, led by MLA Vidya Chavan, rushed to the Minister's home in Mumbai, shouted slogans and pelted stones, and gheraoed the bungalow.

Meanwhile, impromptu protests were reported to have erupted in Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Pune and other places over Sattar's comments.

Sule has not commented so far but NCP has demanded that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis drop Sattar from the Cabinet. 

Some of the NCP leaders are pressing for an FIR against Sattar.

Meanwhile, NCP Women's Wing leader Vidya Chavan demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must sack Sattar or seek his resignation within 24 hours failing which they would block his entry to Mantralaya.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase went to lodge a complaint against Sattar at MRA Marg Police.

In other parts of the state, NCP workers blackened or stoned pictures of Sattar, beat up his portraits with shoes, burnt his effigies, and demanded his dismissal from the ministry.

As the political heat turned up, Sattar went on the defensive and denied that he made any such utterances against Sule while claiming that he was only replying to those defaming the BSS with the '50 Khokha' allegations.

"However, if any woman feels that I have offended them in any manner, I hereby withdraw my words and also apologisea I am sorry," Sattar airily told media persons.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Supriya Sule
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

A billionaire emits 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

A billionaire emits 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

 