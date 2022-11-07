Maharashtra minister's crass comment on Supriya Sule sparks controversy

An offensive comment used by rebel Shiv Sena leader and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar on NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra.

While attacking the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for its ongoing shrill 'Khokha' (slang for Rs 1 crore), Sattar seemingly lost control over his speech and used certain disrespectful words against Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar.

Sattar's utterances enraged NCP activists and scores of them, led by MLA Vidya Chavan, rushed to the Minister's home in Mumbai, shouted slogans and pelted stones, and gheraoed the bungalow.

Meanwhile, impromptu protests were reported to have erupted in Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Pune and other places over Sattar's comments.

Sule has not commented so far but NCP has demanded that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis drop Sattar from the Cabinet.

An Extremely crass and shameful statement on Ms.@supriya_sule by Maharashtra minister @AbdulSattar_99.

This is an insult to all women and shows his cheap mindset.#AbdulSattar and his likes should stop testing our patience because we know how to protect the dignity of our women. pic.twitter.com/1lCY0iLA1C — Clyde Crasto - क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) November 7, 2022

Some of the NCP leaders are pressing for an FIR against Sattar.

Meanwhile, NCP Women's Wing leader Vidya Chavan demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must sack Sattar or seek his resignation within 24 hours failing which they would block his entry to Mantralaya.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase went to lodge a complaint against Sattar at MRA Marg Police.

In other parts of the state, NCP workers blackened or stoned pictures of Sattar, beat up his portraits with shoes, burnt his effigies, and demanded his dismissal from the ministry.

As the political heat turned up, Sattar went on the defensive and denied that he made any such utterances against Sule while claiming that he was only replying to those defaming the BSS with the '50 Khokha' allegations.

"However, if any woman feels that I have offended them in any manner, I hereby withdraw my words and also apologisea I am sorry," Sattar airily told media persons.

(With agency inputs)