BJP wins 4 of 6 seats in Maharashtra MLC polls

Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP wins 4 of 6 seats; wrests Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat from Sena

The Election Commission had announced polling to six seats to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from five local constituencies on December 10

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 16:03 ist
In the election for two seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Shiv Sena (Sunil Shinde) and the BJP (Rajhans Singh) bagged one seat each unopposed. Credit: AFP Photo

In a jolt to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, the BJP won four of the six seats in the state Legislative Council, including Nagpur, and wrested the Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat from the Shiv Sena.

Reacting to BJP's victory, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP has busted the MVA's myth that the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) can win every election in the state by contesting together.

The Election Commission had announced polling to six seats to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from five local constituencies on December 10.

Also Read | Maharashtra council poll wins reflect faith in PM Modi, says Nadda

In the election for two seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Shiv Sena (Sunil Shinde) and the BJP (Rajhans Singh) bagged one seat each unopposed.

In the Kolhapur and Nandurbar-Dhule MLC polls also, the Congress and the BJP respectively secured one seat each unopposed. Polling to the Nagpur and Akola-Buldhana-Washim seats was held on December 10.

According to the District Information Office, in Nagpur, of the 554 votes polled, BJP candidate and former state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule secured 362 votes, while Mangesh Deshmukh, the independent candidate who was supported by the MVA, got 186 votes.

On the eve of polling, the Congress nominee, Ravindra Bhoyar, had expressed his inability to contest, following which the party-backed Deshmukh. However, Bhoyar later contested the poll and got only one vote.

In a major upset, Shiv Sena's three-time MLC Gopikishan Bajoria was defeated by BJP's Vasant Khandelwal in Akola-Washim-Buldhana. Of the total 808 votes, Khandelwal bagged 443 votes while Bajoria secured 334.

“The MVA was claiming that they will win all the elections as three parties have come together. We have busted this myth and I feel that this victory has laid the foundation for our future wins,” Fadnavis said.

Khandelwal attributed his victory to the successful strategy of his party. Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said the MVA had 240 votes. However, the MVA-supported candidate only got 186 votes.

Bawankule attacked Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and accused him of behaving in an autocratic manner and demanded his resignation. He said the Congress should introspect why their votes got split.

"For two days, they indulged in horse trading, even then they could not keep their party together. This is in real sense the defeat of Congress leaders. The Congress leaders were behaving in an autocratic manner. Nana Patole is not suitable to work as the (state) party chief and he should resign," he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
MLC polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 