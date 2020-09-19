Maharashtra police force records 153 new Covid-19 cases as 5 cops succumb to the virus

At least 153 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while five died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

With the addition of the latest infections, the police force's Covid-19 tally has reached 20,954, the official said.

The fresh casualties have taken the toll in the department to 217, which includes 22 officers, he said.

As many as 17,006 personnel have recovered from the infection so far, while 3,731 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 2,60,174 offences and arrested 35,086 people for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the viral spread, the official said.

Nearly 358 incidents of assault on police have been reported in the state, in which 86 personnel were injured, he said, adding that 76 health professionals were also attacked.

The police have collected fines to the tune of Rs 25.33 crore from people who violated prohibitory orders, the official said.