Maharashtra reports 66,358 new Covid-19 cases, highest death toll of 895

A day after daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fell below the 50,000-mark, the tally shot up on Tuesday to 66,358 and posted the highest one-day death toll of 895.

However, the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region seem to be under control.

While Mumbai reported 4,014 new cases and 59 deaths, MMR reported 10,031 new Covid-19 cases and 118 deaths.

The Covid-19 case tally in Maharashtra is 44,10,085 cases and the toll stands at 66,179.

The total number of active cases in the state is 6,72,434, according to the Public Health Department.

On Wednesday, the weekly cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the pandemic situation and take a call on the extension of lockdown.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis shot off a letter to Thackeray expressing concern over the reduction in RT-PCR testing.

“Looking at the gravity of the second wave, I want to bring to your notice some statistics regarding the testing. In Mumbai, an average of 40,760 testing per day was done between April 19 and April 26,” he said.

Fadnavis also compared Mumbai’s testing figures with that of Nagpur and Pune. Nagpur has a population of 40 lakh and conducted 26,792 testing average per day and Pune with a population of 68 lakh has conducted 22,000 tests per day on average.

“Mumbai, which has four times more population, conducts only 40,000 tests averagely per day. With 40,000 tests in Mumbai, the actual picture can be ascertained and it would make it difficult in future to handle the situation again,” Fadnavis said.