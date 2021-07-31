Maharashtra reports its first case of Zika virus

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 31 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 22:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Maharashtra reported its first case of Zika virus on Saturday.

The patient, a lady, has been cured.

She is back home and none of the family members have shown any symptoms.

The 50-year-old patient was found in Belsar village in Purandar tehsil of Pune district, Public Health Department officials said on Saturday.

"This is the first and only case in Maharashtra," the officials said.

On Saturday, State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate led a delegation to the village and inspected it.

 

Zika virus
Maharashtra
Pune

