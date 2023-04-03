Maharashtra restarts dam work on Virdi river

Maharashtra restarts dam work on Virdi river

The Maharashtra government is planning to construct the dam across the Valvanti river at Virdi village in Sindhudurg district, which borders Goa

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Apr 03 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 22:37 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Even as the BJP-led coalition government in Goa has had to battle criticism for going soft on Karnataka over its long-standing dispute over the waters of the Mahadayi river, a fresh controversy erupted on Monday, with media reports about Maharashtra restarting work on the controversial Virdi dam across the Valvanti river.

Reacting to media reports, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the Goa government has issued a notice to its counterpart in Maharashtra with regards to restarting of the work on the Virdi dam.

"The Goa government has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government to immediately stop the ongoing works. We have also demanded an inquiry on various approvals obtained by them for the said project," Sawant told reporters.

The Maharashtra government is planning to construct the dam across the Valvanti river at Virdi village in Sindhudurg district, which borders Goa. The dam has been envisioned across the Kattika nullah in Virdi, which is located around four kilometres from Goa's land border.
ends 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
Maharashtra
India News
Dam

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

 