Metaphors for inner conflicts

Bricks have been used by several artists to make sculptures and installations, especially in public spaces. A much-cited instance is of artist Jorge Méndez Blake, who in 2007, created a massive 75-foot-long brick wall to convey the idea of how an idea can be transformative. A slight curve was visible on the top of the wall, which on close inspection, revealed a book on the floor — a copy of Franz Kafka’s The Castle, over which the bricks were placed. The wall was formed without any mortar and was balanced carefully over the book — an interesting confluence of art, architecture and literature! Almost 20 years ago, ‘Brick Man’ was proposed by Antony Gormley as a more than 120-foot tall brick sculpture at the Leeds Railway station, England. However, it never materialised.