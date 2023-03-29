Goa’s case bolstered by favourable SC orders: CM Pramod Sawant on Mahadayi project

Goa’s case in the ongoing Mahadayi river water dispute with Karnataka has been bolstered by “favourable orders from the Supreme Court” which have stopped Karnataka from carrying out any further work or diversion (of the water) unless permissions under the environmental laws are obtained, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

In his budget speech, Sawant also said that the Mahadayi dispute was one of the “major issues” confronting his government ever since he assumed charge as the CM.

“...when my government took over, one of the major issues was the Mahadayi Water Dispute. We were faced with the award of the tribunal, permitting the diversion of 3.9 tmc of water outside the basin. I took immediate steps to challenge the award, in the SC,” he said.

Also Read | Goa CM grilled over Amit Shah's comments in Belgavi on Mahadayi project



“We have effectively stopped any further construction/diversion of the Mahadayi waters. My government is closely monitoring the activities of Karnataka and issues pending before the various central government authorities,” Sawant said, adding that the Goa government had also made a “strong case” against granting forest clearances to Karnataka before the Regionally Empowered Committee (Forest) at Bengaluru and in Delhi.

“The Chief Wildlife warden, Goa has issued notice and ordered stopping all activities of Karnataka,” he added. Sawant also said that apart from making a strong case for the protection of Goa’s interest in the Mahadayi dispute with the Union Cabinet ministers, all the departments of the government are acting in a synchronised manner to

ensure that “all steps to ensure that no damage/diversion takes place”.

“We are successful in agitating our case for Mahadayi Water Management Authority (PRAWAH) which will help us to stop any illegal diversion by Karnataka,” he said.

Sawant further said that the Goa government was in the process of exploring and putting together plans for the proper utilisation of waters from Mahadayi basin for the benefit of the people.

“We have projects which are planned and will be taken upon following the legal procedure. Our projects will be in accordance with the provisions of the environmental laws. Such projects will be taken up in consonance with our case relating to Mahadayi Dispute,” Sawant said, listing three new projects along the river basin at Nirankal, Cajumol and Tatodi with an average storage capacity of 11.21 MCM, 4 MCM and 5.7 MCM respectively.