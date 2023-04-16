Maharashtra: Teen scolded for failing exam kills self

Maharashtra: Teen dies by suicide after being reprimanded for failing in exam

Pushkar Ratan Gajbhiye had failed in the Class 9 examination and was reprimanded by his father, he said

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Apr 16 2023, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 21:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 14-year-old boy died by suicide after he was allegedly reprimanded by his father for failing in an examination in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in New Indora area under Jaripatka police station on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Jodhpur: Woman's body found hanging from ceiling fan, family alleges murder
 

Pushkar Ratan Gajbhiye had failed in the Class 9 examination and was reprimanded by his father, he said. Upset about the scolding, the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Maharashtra
suicides
India News

