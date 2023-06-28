Maharashtra to create new Khandesh revenue division, announces CM Eknath Shinde

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has announced plans to create a new revenue division — Khandesh — in Maharashtra.

As of now, the 36 districts of Maharashtra are spread over six revenue divisions — Konkan, Pune (Western Maharashtra), Nashik (North Maharashtra), Aurangabad (Marathwada), Nagpur and Amravati (Vidarbha).

The North Maharashtra division is headquartered in Nashik and comprises the five districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar.

The Khandesh division will be carved out of North Maharashtra and comprise Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar, with Jalgaon serving as the divisional headquarters.

“A Divisional Commissionerate’s office will be set up at Jalgaon for the Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar districts in the Khandesh region of the state,” Shinde said in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Jalgaon.

The Khandesh region lies in the northwestern corner of Maharashtra in the Tapti River valley. It is bounded in the north by the Satpura Range, by the Berar region in the east, to the south by the Hills of Ajanta belonging to the Marathwada region, and to the west by the northernmost ranges of the Western Ghats.

The Jalgaon district consists of 15 tehsils: Dharangaon, Amalner, Bhadgaon, Bhusawal, Bodwad, Chalisgaon, Chopda, Erandol, Jalgaon, Jamner, Muktainagar, Pachora, Parola, Raver, and Yawal. Jalgaon city is the administrative headquarters. It has two constituencies in the Lok Sabha — Raver and Jalgaon.

The Dhule district is divided into two sub-divisions and four talukas for administrative purposes. The Dhule and Sakri tehsils are part of the Dhule sub-division while Sindkheda and Shirpur tehsils are part of the Shirpur sub-division. The Nandurbar district comprises of Nandurbar, Navapur, Shahada, Taloda, Akkalkuwa and Akrani Mahal tehsils. The two districts combined have two Lok Sabha seats — Dhule and Nandurbar.