Maharashtra's coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Covid-19 death toll crossed the 10,000-mark in Maharashtra on Saturday while total positive cases inched towards 2.50 lakh. On Saturday, 223 deaths and 8,139 cases were recorded in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India.

This pushed the death toll to 10,116 and total cases to 2,46,600, according to the data released by the Public Health department.

Discharge rate in the state is 55.55%. The case fatality rate in the state is 4.1%. Out of 12,85,991 laboratory samples, 2,46,600 have been tested positive (19.17%) for Covid-19 till Saturday. Currently, 6,80,017 people are under home quarantine and 47,376 people are in institutional quarantine.