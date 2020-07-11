Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Maharashtra's coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 11 2020, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 23:31 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Covid-19 death toll crossed the 10,000-mark in Maharashtra on Saturday while total positive cases inched towards 2.50 lakh. On Saturday, 223 deaths and 8,139 cases were recorded in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Nanavati hospital

This pushed the death toll to 10,116 and total cases to 2,46,600, according to the data released by the Public Health department.

Discharge rate in the state is 55.55%. The case fatality rate in the state is 4.1%. Out of 12,85,991 laboratory samples, 2,46,600 have been tested positive (19.17%) for Covid-19 till Saturday. Currently, 6,80,017 people are under home quarantine and 47,376 people are in institutional quarantine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 