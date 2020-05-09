Man commits suicide after killing wife, minor son

Man commits suicide after killing wife, minor son in Bikaner

PTI
PTI, Bikaner,
  • May 09 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 12:13 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A man committed suicide by hanging himself after allegedly killing his wife and a minor son in Bilniyasar village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Jasrasar police station area, where the man, identified as Suresh, allegedly thrashed his wife Suman (35) and an 11-year-old son in a fit of rage over some issue on Friday night, they said.

After killing them, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, the police said.

His wife was working as an auxiliary nurse midwife at a local sub-health centre. She was living in a government quarter, they said.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital and the matter is being probed, the police added. 

Bikaner
Rajasthan
Suicide

