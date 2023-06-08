Man dies after suffering electric shock at event attended by Shinde in Thane

A 55-year-old man died during treatment after he suffered an electric shock in Maharashtra's Thane district at an event attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Thursday.

CM Shinde took part in a few functions in Diva on Wednesday and the accident occurred during one of the programmes around 8.45 pm, he said.

Victim Ramjiyavan Vishwakarma suffered an electric shock after coming in contact with a live wire and slumped to the ground, said the official.

Vishwakarma was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment around 12.05 am on Thursday, police said. The Daighar police have registered a case of accidental death.