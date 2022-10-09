Man finds glass shards in Domino’s pizza

  • Oct 09 2022, 16:30 ist
Days after a Mumbai-based person posted photos of glass shards in a pizza box that he received from Domino’s, the American multinational pizza restaurant chain assured to look into the matter. 

“2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india... This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting... Not sure of ordering ever from Domino’s,” the customer Arun Kolluri wrote on Twitter. 

In a brief statement, Domino’s said that it adheres to world class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.

"As a responsible brand, we immediately contacted the customer upon receiving the concern to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication,” it said. 

"Our quality team has also conducted a thorough investigation of the restaurant in question and no anomaly was found in the inspection. We follow a strict no glass policy in our kitchen and operation area. We follow the highest standards of quality and safety. We will be investigating the matter further once we get the samples from the user and take action accordingly,” it added. 

Domino's Pizza
India News

