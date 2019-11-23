Man held for smuggling drugs worth over Rs 1 crore

A 50-year-old member of an international drug cartel has been arrested for allegedly smuggling LSD tablets worth Rs 1.08 crore from Australia, an official said here on Saturday.

Reza Faredoon Borhani Shidani was arrested by the Azad Maidan unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell near a hotel in suburban Bandra on Friday night, an official said.

The police seized at least 1,551 LSD tablets worth Rs 1.08 crore from the accused, he said.

Shidani is the founder president of a private company and also works as a consultant for project development, he said, adding that the accused's wife is a model who works in films.

A case has been registered against Shidani under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.